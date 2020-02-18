Lyceum: Industrial Whallonsburg

Lyceum Lecture Series: Hidden in Plain Sight

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936

This season’s Lyceum presents a series of lectures that look at well-known things from unusual angles and examines objects and ideas that are hidden from plain view.

Industrial Whallonsburg: The Hidden History of the Hamlet

Whallonsburg, the hamlet that is home to the Grange, was a thriving center of small industry in the mid-19th century. Grange board member Mary-Nell Bockman will talk about the sawmills, sash factories, iron forges and other businesses that were part of life in the ‘burg.

Suggested donation: $5. Students free.

Info

Community Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
518-963-7777
