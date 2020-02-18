Lyceum: Industrial Whallonsburg
Lyceum Lecture Series: Hidden in Plain Sight
Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936
Historical archive photo
Whallonsburg, @ 1895
Lyceum Lecture Series: Hidden in Plain Sight
This season’s Lyceum presents a series of lectures that look at well-known things from unusual angles and examines objects and ideas that are hidden from plain view.
Industrial Whallonsburg: The Hidden History of the Hamlet
Whallonsburg, the hamlet that is home to the Grange, was a thriving center of small industry in the mid-19th century. Grange board member Mary-Nell Bockman will talk about the sawmills, sash factories, iron forges and other businesses that were part of life in the ‘burg.
Suggested donation: $5. Students free.