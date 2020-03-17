Lyceum: Microplastics in Lake Champlain

Stock Image Microplastics

Lyceum Lecture Series: Hidden in Plain Sight

This season’s Lyceum presents a series of lectures that look at well-known things from unusual angles and examines objects and ideas that are hidden from plain view.

Microplastics in Lake Champlain

Microplastics, small pieces of plastic less than 5 mm in diameter, are a growing concern in Lake Champlain. Microplastics come from a variety of sources and come in different forms; microbeads are found in some personal care products, microfibers from synthetic clothing, and eroded pieces of material from litter and other human sources. SUNY Plattsburgh profesor Danielle Garneau and local educator Elizabeth Lee will present the latest research on the micropplastics released into Lake Champlain by water treatment plants and the danger they pose to the lake.

Suggested donation: $5. Students free.