Lyceum: Port Henry - Hollywood of the East

Historical Archive Photo Port Henry @ 1900

Lyceum Lecture Series: Hidden in Plain Sight

This season’s Lyceum presents a series of lectures that look at well-known things from unusual angles and examines objects and ideas that are hidden from plain view.

Port Henry: Hollywood of the East

Long before movies were ever produced in Hollywood, they were made in the Adirondacks. During the Silent Film era of the early-1900s, films including The Perils of Pauline and Uncle Tom’s Cabin were shot in the region as producers were looking to the Adirondacks as a replacement to the Yukon and Europe. By the 1920s, Port Henry was a major player in the motion picture industry. Mountain Lakes PBS producer Derek Muirden will talk about this era of film production in the Champlain Valley and show a short film.

Suggested donation: $5. Students free.