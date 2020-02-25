Lyceum: Roxham Road - Irregular Border Crossing and Local Response
Lyceum Lecture Series: Hidden in Plain Sight
This season’s Lyceum presents a series of lectures that look at well-known things from unusual angles and examines objects and ideas that are hidden from plain view.
Roxham Road: Irregular Border Crossing and Local Response
Roxham Road, a small dead-end street in Champlain, New York, has become a major issue in US and Canadian politics over the last three years. SUNY Plattsburgh professors Amy Mountcastle and Liz Onasch join Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge to discuss the Roxham Road border crossing into Canada, which has been used by 48,000 asylum-seekers.
