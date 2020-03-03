Lyceum: Trees at Risk - The Threat of Invasive Insect Pests

Stock photo Damaged Ash Tree from the Emerald Ash Borer

Lyceum Lecture Series: Hidden in Plain Sight

This season’s Lyceum presents a series of lectures that look at well-known things from unusual angles and examines objects and ideas that are hidden from plain view.

Trees at Risk: The Threat of Invasive Insect Pests

Paul Smith’s College professor of Forestry, Randall Swanson, will talk about the danger posed by the Emerald Ash Borer, Spotted Lanternfly, and Hemlock Wooly Adelgid and explain what we can do to save our trees.

Suggested donation: $5. Students free.