Lyon Mountain 2019 Summer Bash

Chicken Barbecue 4pm - 7pm, Adults $10.00, Children 6-12 $5.00, 5 & under free, 50/50 raffle, Take out available 518-735-4372

"Slab City" rock & roll band, 7pm - 11pm. Cover Charge of $5.00 (benefits Lyon Mountain Ball Field). Open to all ages. Dancing under the "Stars" (weather permitting)

For more Information Call 518-735-4372 or 518-593-2052