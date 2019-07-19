Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival presents, "Macbeth"

Sawsan Chalabi Macbeth - Poster Macbeth

The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival’s second production of the season, Macbeth will tour throughout the Adirondack Park from July 19 through July 28.Shakespeare’s tale of a brave Scottish general, Macbeth, who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that he will one day become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, he soon becomes a tyrannical ruler. The bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take Macbeth and Lady Macbeth into the realms of madness and death. This abridged version is set in a post-apocalyptic setting, one hundred years in the future.

Macbeth is directed by Jayson Grigsby, a working actor living in Brooklyn with extensive experience in Shakespeare. Robin Jay of North Creek is assisting as Stage Manager and Costume Designer. The cast includes Kiara Wade, a grad student at NYU Steinhardt; Ali Regan, a current student of NYU Tisch School of the Arts;Myles Wright, a graduate from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts; Britt Hewitt, a Julliard trained vocal artist; Mason Barber, a performing arts student at SUNY Plattsburgh; Charlotte Moon, a student at Boston University College of Fine Arts; Dave Meyers, an seasoned Shakespearean actor; Orrin, Marley, and Keira Tracy-Deuss from Old Forge; and Jayson Grigsby.

Touring Schedule:

7:00 p.m. – July 19 – Prospect Point Cottages, Blue Mountain Lake

7:00 p.m. – July 20 – Mt. Sabattis Pavilion, Long Lake

7:00 p.m. – July 21 – Byron Park, Indian Lake

7:00 p.m. – July 23 – Lions Bandshell, Tupper Lake

7:00 p.m. – July 24 – Paul Smiths College VIC, Paul Smiths

7:00 p.m. – July 25 – Newcomb Town Beach or Pavilion, Newcomb

2:00 p.m. – July 27 – Arrowhead Park, Inlet

4:00 p.m. – July 28 – Wanakena Town Green, Wanakena

Macbeth is a free show at all locations! The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival is sponsored, in part, by NYSCA, and David Myers in memory of Anne Vaccaro.