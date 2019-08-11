A fanciful snake hat created by Vergennes artist Dawn Wagner.

On Sunday, August 11 from 1:30- 3:00 p.m., celebrate summer with your child and enjoy the beauty of the Sheldon Museum’s garden at a Mad Hatter Tea Party and Hat Workshop. Join artist Dawn Wagner for a fun-filled afternoon of extraordinary paper hat-making. Children will create up-cycled masterpieces perfect to wear to the Mad Hatter Tea Party that afternoon. Tea will be served in the garden, weather permitting. All necessary materials will be provided. Appropriate for age 5 and up, accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 per child. Space is limited, please reserve and pay in advance by calling the Sheldon at 802-388-2117.

