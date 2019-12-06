Made at PSC

Come celebrate the creativity of the Paul Smith’s College community with our annual Made @ PSC art show and sale! A great place to find some last-minute holiday gifts and trinkets all produced by Paul Smith’s College staff, faculty, students, and alumni (cash only). December 6th, 6-8pm at the Paul Smith’s College VIC. Those interested in submitting works to display or sell should register no later than December 2nd at 5pm. Visit paulsmiths.edu/vic/programs to register.