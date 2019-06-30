Make a Whisk Broom with Karen Koch. #1453-0630. 1/2 day.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Join us to construct a functional and fancy whisk broom from raw broomcorn and your choice of colorful reed. The handle will be plaited in the Appalachian tradition. We will add a leather hanger to display your broom for all to admire. Learn some “broom lore” while you tie your whisk.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $5.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 View Map
