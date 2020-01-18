Join Ben Cohen to explore how the popular genre of graphic novels and comics can relate to problem solving through team work. Making comics with friends (old or new) is a chance to create a problem and solve it together. This workshop is an opportunity to play the game of making comics. Each person brings what they knew and leaves with more than they arrived with.

For over 25 years, Ben Cohen has been a cartoonist and educator. Born in Boulder, CO, raised in the California Bay Area, trained in Savannah, GA and parenting in Jericho, VT. His work has focused on an intersection where comics have been firmly rooted. Where the inclusive go to speak up, remembering what has been and what could be. Where tradition and progression meet to discuss a process through the art of storytelling. Where folks find their voice and reflections of themselves.