Making Connections Autism Program

The Children's Museum at Saratoga 69 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

The Children's Museum at Saratoga is offering an early intervention program for children on the spectrum and their families. Meet other families in the area and specialists from AIM Services while exploring the Museum during this special off hour time. The Children's Museum at Saratoga is pleased to offer the Making Connections program free of charge for families thanks to the generous support of our sponsors ! The Saratoga Lions Club and our members and guests who have contributed to our Give Play initiative.

The Children's Museum at Saratoga
The Children's Museum at Saratoga 69 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
