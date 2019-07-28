The Children’s Museum at Saratoga is offering an early intervention program for children on the spectrum and their families. Meet other families in the area and specialists from AIM Services while exploring the Museum during this special off hour time. The Children’s Museum at Saratoga is pleased to offer the Making Connections program free of charge for families thanks to the generous support of our sponsors! The Saratoga Springs Lions Club and our members and guests who have contributed to our Give Play initiative. Free for children on the spectrum and their families.