Making Kitchen Utensils with Dick Sargent. #1524-0606. 4 days.

Adirondack Folk School Making Kitchen Utensils

Learn to make a ladle with brass bowl and beautifully forged and filed handle, or perhaps a spatula or cooking fork. In this class you'll learn how to make classical 18th century cooking utensils that will beautify your kitchen or make barbecuing more enjoyable.

Tuition $470. Member Tuition $420. Materials fee $100.

NOTE: Hard shoes and long pants are required for student's safety. Owing to the physical demands and to safety issues, this class is suggested for students 18 years of age and older.