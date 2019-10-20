Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Google Calendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00 iCalendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00

US Oval 22 US Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

We all walk together, but our event is not a race. Stop whenever you want or need to. You absolutely do not need to complete the entire walk if you are unable. The walk concludes when the final walker crosses the finish line.

Registration at 11:00 Walk Begins at Noon. Contact Julie Stalker – 518-578-6010,  Email: stalker@jceo.org or Joan Sterling - Phone: 404-327-6448 | Mobile: 518-441-1818, Email: joan.sterling@cancer.org

To register for the event or information on the event go to www.makingstrideswalk.org/Northernny

Info

US Oval 22 US Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events, Health & Fitness Events, Sporting Events
518-578-6010
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00 iCalendar - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - 2019-10-20 11:00:00