Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Sheila Rogers Making Strides poster 2019

We all walk together, but our event is not a race. Stop whenever you want or need to. You absolutely do not need to complete the entire walk if you are unable. The walk concludes when the final walker crosses the finish line.

Registration at 11:00 Walk Begins at Noon. Contact Julie Stalker – 518-578-6010, Email: stalker@jceo.org or Joan Sterling - Phone: 404-327-6448 | Mobile: 518-441-1818, Email: joan.sterling@cancer.org

To register for the event or information on the event go to www.makingstrideswalk.org/Northernny