Community members will collaborate for composer Sasha Johnson Manny and Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy’s collection of twelve carols. The Manchester Carols is the re-telling of the Christmas Story and can be enjoyed by all ages and faiths. The performance will feature Anita Gochenaur, Amy Sweet, Marty Lawthers, Lynn Waickman, Drew Benware and Tony Waickman.

This program is open to the public and a $5 donation is requested. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117 or visit www.saranacvillage.com.