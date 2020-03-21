Maple Weekends at Cornell University
Uihlein Maple Research Forest 157 Bear Cub Lane, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Come learn about modern research on maple syrup production and experience the process of producing maple syrup. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the maple sugaring operation, sample different types of maple syrup and other tree syrups.
You can also visit during the week from 9am to 5pm, and there's a self-service box for syrup purchases.
2020 Maple Weekends:
- March 21 & 22, 10am to 4pm
- March 28 & 29, 10am to 4pm