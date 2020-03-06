Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Hamilton County at the lndian Lake Library on Friday, March 6 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm where Adam Wild, a Northern New York State Extension Maple Specialist in the Department of Natural Resources at Cornell University, will be a presenter for a free Beginner Maple Workshop. The workshop will cover a variety of aspects of maple syrup production including: why make maple syrup, tree identification, tree health, tapping, sap collection and handling, boiling, finishing and grading syrup. This workshop is aimed at the small/beginning maple producer and would be useful to the homeowner looking to tap a few trees in the backyard.

Call the library at 518-648-5444 or Cornell Cooperative Extension 518-548-6191 to sign up.