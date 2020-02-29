Mardi Gras Dance Party
To Benefit the Johnsburg Youth Committee
Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
All request interactive show with some of the best Top 40, Country, Rock music by One Smooth DJ. $10 donation at door—includes one free beverage (ID required) and a raffle ticket. Snacks, adult beverages, face-painting, 50/50 raffle, masks, beads and boas.
Have a great night out while supporting Johnsburg Youth Committee programming. For more information, call Christine Carew at 518-251-5712 Cor visit tannerypondcenter.org.