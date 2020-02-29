Mardi Gras Dance Party

All request interactive show with some of the best Top 40, Country, Rock music by One Smooth DJ. $10 donation at door—includes one free beverage (ID required) and a raffle ticket. Snacks, adult beverages, face-painting, 50/50 raffle, masks, beads and boas.

Have a great night out while supporting Johnsburg Youth Committee programming. For more information, call Christine Carew at 518-251-5712 Cor visit tannerypondcenter.org.