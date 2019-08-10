Mark "ELVIS" Shelton and the Jailhouse Rockers

Brian Newton Mark Shelton, International Elvis Tribute Artist Hall of Fame member and the 2019 "Band of the Year" the Jailhouse Rockers to perform at the Double E Performance Center in Essex, VT

THE KING IS COMING! International Elvis Tribute Superstar (and Vermont native), Mark Shelton, is bringing his world renown ELVIS TRIBUTE show, and incredible band, “The Jailhouse Rockers” to the Double E Performance Center in Essex, Vermont. On Saturday, August 10th, at 7:30 p.m., Mark Shelton and The Jailhouse Rockers officially kick off “Elvis Week” with a show that features the top hits of the Elvis Presley, the legendary King of Rock and Roll in a one night only performance that has left audiences in amazement around the country! Come see why the world is talking about this artist and this show!

Mark Shelton is considered one of the most dynamic performers with astounding vocal prowess that leaves audiences mesmerized in amazement. But it is his incredible voice, strong and diverse, that leaves audiences in amazement. Engaging with that "Star" quality, Mark Shelton effortlessly moves from the 1950s to the 1970s Elvis Presley songs mirroring the King of Rock n' Roll. He nails every Elvis Presley song of any era with such precision that people sometimes think they are listening to a recording and are breathless when they discover it is a live singer. It is truly impressive.

Mark’s band, “The Jailhouse Rockers” have been nominated as the best Elvis Tribute band of 2019 and feature some of the finest (and sought out) musicians throughout New England. Featuring an incredible rhythm section lead by lead guitarist, Professor Roy D”Innoncenzo, the Jailhouse Rockers are also highlighted by a three-piece horn section and accompaniment vocalists featuring local artists Rosie Newton and Pam McCann. Worth the price of admission is the phenomenal Nashville bass vocalist, Scott Brunt, who will rumble those low notes in a way that vibrates the very air.

Mark Shelton was inducted into the International Elvis Tribute Artist Hall of Fame in 2018. He was awarded the North American Elvis Gospel Artist of the Year in 2018; the “People’s Choice” award at the 2017 “Reflections of the King”; runner up in the 2018 “28th Annual People’s Choice in Montreal” (his first appearance at each event); and has been receiving accolades and invites to perform all over the world. He has received national and international attention due to his humanitarian work, service to his country (Military Police Officer in the United States Army), his long history (since 1978) and quality of his Elvis Tribute performances. Mark Shelton regularly receives global attention due to the true and positive reflection he brings to the memory of the King of Rock and Roll.

Mark Shelton is anything but your traditional performer." Audiences and venues consistently report that Mark Shelton's performances are considered among the best shows they have ever seen. In 2011, Mark sang the National Anthem in front of a crowd of over 37,000 for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway. But it is his captivating tributes to the music, style and spirit of Elvis Presley for which Mark has received international acclaim as one of the best voices and renditions of Elvis hits ever heard. Many of those associated with Elvis himself have attended Mark’s shows and comment how similar Mark’s stage presence, charisma, and performance mirrors the King of Rock and Roll. It is a true statement that audiences become part of the show and have a positive and fun experience that they will never forget!

Consistently performing sellout shows in his presentation of Elvis during “THE KING RETURNS” concert tours, Mark Shelton has become internationally acclaimed as an Elvis Tribute Artist, Mark Shelton leaves audiences stunned in amazement at the world class quality of the production. Mark's Elvis Tribute concerts have a personal touch as each are benefit concerts to aid the fight against cancer due to his brides ongoing battle with the dreaded disease. His shows have received national attention being featured on ABC news, CBS Inside Edition, Good Morning America, and many, many more; as well as receiving global accolades including feature stories in India, Fuji Television Network in Japan, and the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom! This show is not to be missed! Come see why the world is talking about this show!

Tickets are $20 and $30 and are available online at the website, Eventbrite.Com, and the Double EE Facebook page. You can also purchase tickets between 11AM-9PM every day at The Mad Taco in Essex, Vermont.

Doors at The Double E open anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour before the advertised start time of the concert. The Mad Taco is open for preshow meal and drinks at 11AM each day, so feel free to come by early. The Mad Taco will remain open throughout the evening for drinks and snacks as well. Yes, you CAN bring your drinks and snacks into the theater with you!

The Double E Performance theater boasts some of the comfiest seats available for you to enjoy a concert from! We are also 100% handicapped accessible, so please reach out to Tim at Tim@DoubleEVermont.Com