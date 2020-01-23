Presentation: Mark Kurtz on Winter Carnival Slideshows

Mark Kurtz on Winter Carnival Slideshows at the Saranac Free Library on January 23rd.

Every year for the past thirty years photographer Mark Kurtz has covered the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, capturing the highlights of multiple events --- from the coronation, and lighting the Ice Palace, to the frying pan toss, and the parade --- and condensing the whole ten days of Carnival into a slideshow of less than an hour. Mark will be presenting on his experience of those 30 years of producing the slide show at the next Library Lunch program on Thursday January 23 from 12 noon to 1 PM at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

Mark will talk about what's involved in producing something like the Winter Carnival Slide Show including changes he has seen in the production process from the days of film and slide projectors through the transition to an all-digital format. He will also comment on the changes he's noticed in Winter Carnival and how it has grown over the past 30 years …and he will have a couple anecdotes of things that didn't go quite as planned.

Mark notes that 2020 will be the last year that he produces the slide show. Although continuing with his commercial and fine art photography work, he says he has decided that, after 30 years, it might be good for some changes in this important part of Winter Carnival.

Kurtz has worked as a professional photographer, based in Saranac Lake, since 1987. His commercial work has primarily been location photography for clients. He is a founding member of the Adirondack Artists Guild and Saranac Lake ArtWorks and is currently the President of the BluSeed Studios board. He has had a presence with a gallery/studio in downtown Saranac Lake, showing his fine art photography, for almost 20 years. When he is not out shooting, he can usually be found at his studio currently located at 52 Main Street on the second floor, directly above the Artists Guild. He welcomes visitors to stop in and see whatever fine art projects he may be working on.

All presentations of the Library Lunch Program are free and open to the public. Bring soup or a sandwich if you like, and beverages and desserts will be served. For more information, call the Library at 518-891-4190.