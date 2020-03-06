Marking Memories

Once a month, in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A Museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art, and lead an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication.

Free. RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
518-792-1761
