Mary's Beat Breast Cancer Bash

American Legion Post 504 11 McCrea St, Au Sable Forks, New York 12912

Fundraiser for Mary Thwaits, 32 yr old that grew up in Jay. Mary was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. We're raising funds to help while she is out of work.

Michigan dinner $7 from 4pm-7pm. Music: Neil Gillespie at 4 pm and then Tally & Pop after live auction. 50/50 raffles and Chinese auction with lots of gift baskets to try your chance. Come join the fun on March 21 from 3-9 at the Legion in Au Sable.

Info

518-578-6827
