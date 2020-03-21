Mary's Beat Breast Cancer Bash

M.Thwaits Amanda Mary Thwaits

Fundraiser for Mary Thwaits, 32 yr old that grew up in Jay. Mary was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. We're raising funds to help while she is out of work.

Michigan dinner $7 from 4pm-7pm. Music: Neil Gillespie at 4 pm and then Tally & Pop after live auction. 50/50 raffles and Chinese auction with lots of gift baskets to try your chance. Come join the fun on March 21 from 3-9 at the Legion in Au Sable.