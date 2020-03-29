Masonic Service Pin Ceremony

Libanus Lodge #47 Free and Accepted Masons will be hosting a Service Pin Ceremony at their lodge which is located at 2 Elm St., Bristol, Vermont on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 2PM. There will be 6 service pins that will be awarded ranging from 25 to 75 years. Jon Benway, Joe Ferris, Jesse Hanson, Lloyd Porter, Robert Rogers, and Earl Hanson will each be receiving a pin. There will be a special marshal to usher in the awardees accompanied by local bagpiper, Richard Blake.

It is to be noted that both Jesse Hanson and Earl Hanson were members of Libanus Lodge back in 1947 when the Lodge purchased the building from what was then known as the Congregational Church. The Congregational Church merged with the Methodist Church to become what is now the Federated Church located on the corner of Church and North Streets. In 1947, there was no basement in the building that is now Libanus Lodge. Both Jesse and Earl Hansen joined the other Brothers of the Lodge in designating Thursday as Work Night and for two years, the Brothers worked together in digging out the basement by hand, using only picks and shovels! Please join together with us as these six men receive their Service Pins in recognition for being “Proud to be a Mason”.