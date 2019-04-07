Masonic Service Pin Ceremony

The Masons of Libanus Lodge #47, 2 Elm Street Bristol, invite the public to a ceremony on Sunday April 7 at 3:00 PM honoring the following members for their long years of service. The following Masons will receive service pins commemorating their tenure; Bill James 75 years, Roger Layn 70 years, Charlie Weisenbach 60 years and Robert Fuller 50 years. Light refreshments following the ceremony. Please join us in celebrating this happy event.