Masonic Service Pin Ceremony

Libanus Lodge #47

The Masons of Libanus Lodge #47, 2 Elm Street Bristol, invite the public to a ceremony on Sunday April 7 at 3:00 PM honoring the following members for their long years of service. The following Masons will receive service pins commemorating their tenure; Bill James 75 years, Roger Layn 70 years, Charlie Weisenbach 60 years and Robert Fuller 50 years. Light refreshments following the ceremony. Please join us in celebrating this happy event.

Libanus Lodge #47 2 Elm Street, Bristol, Vermont 05443 View Map
