Masons’ Monthly Breakfast

Sunday, February 9th, from 7:30-10: AM, the Masons Lodge in Bristol will be serving their monthly Charity Fundraising Breakfast. All profits are donated to a person or group in need within the Five Town Area. This month we will be serving Sausage Gravy with Biscuits, Scrambled Eggs (or over easy if you ask us to flip them) Bacon, Sausage Patties, Sausage Links, Home fries, Pancakes, Blueberry Pancakes, French Toast, all with VT Maple Syrup and Cabot Butter, Assorted Juices, Homemade Doughnuts or another Pastry, and a cooked to order, build your own Omelette. We are proud to serve Coffee from our friends at The Vermont Coffee Company. All this for only $8 for adults and children under 12 only $4.