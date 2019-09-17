Master Food Preserver Workshop

Become a Master Food Preserver! Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County will host this hands on 3 day workshop that goes beyond the basics of food preservation and food safety and right at the peak of harvest. Participants will experience hands on learning with hot water bath canning, pressure canning, jelled products, pickling. There will be demonstrations of freezing, drying, and fermentation.

The $375 workshop includes snack, lunch and a comprehensive food preservation notebook. No previous experience needed. Space is limited. Register online: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/masterfoodpreserver_215

For additional information contact Linda Gillilland 518-962-4810 or LLG46@cornell.edu