Master the Mountain - Alpine Skiing or Snowboarding Clinics

Gore Mountain Skier on a powder-coated slope developing his skills in a weekend clinic at Gore Mountain.

Intermediate and advanced skiers and riders, ages 18+ team up with some of our best instructors for the weekend.

Explore new terrain, overcome your fears, and push your skiing/riding to the next level!

Our adult weekend clinics include tickets, meals, equipment discussions, lots of time on the snow, great feedback from our certified instructors, and a complimentary wine & cheese party!

Reservations are recommended, give us a call at (518) 251-4804 or email reservations@goremountain.com. Walk-ups are also welcome, be sure to purchase your clinic in person at the Mid Lodge or Snow Sports Desk by 8:30am day-of.

2-Day Clinic: $250 ($180 for season passholders), or $310 with rental equipment

Saturday-only Option: $150 ($109 for season passholders), or $180 with rental equipment

Saturday Morning-only Clinic (no meals or ticket included): $60 ($45 for season passholders), or $90 with rental equipment