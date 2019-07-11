Piano Concert: Masterwork Conversations presents Gypsy Fire

Vlada Yaneva, piano, Matthew Harrison, piano

Roma musicians have long held a mythical place in European art music. Wild and free, with eyes that pierce the soul, a virtuosity that defies the impossible, and an artistry that can turn a phrase from exultation to a lament within a single note, these wandering minstrels have inspired some of music’s greatest composers.

Franz Liszt drew inspiration from the nomadic tribes of his Hungarian homeland, while Johannes Brahms too found freedom in the vitality of the style commonly named “alla zingarese.” Both of these composers tried to capture the improvisatory genius of the Roma people: the Hungarian Rhapsodies of Liszt and the Hungarian Dances of Brahms. Join us in a program that is bound to ignite your musical spirit: Gypsy Fire!

Doors open at 6:30 pm; seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Free admission; donations appreciated This series is presented in partnership with the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library.