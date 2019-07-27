The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present, for the second year, a Matting & Framing workshop with Al Pouch on Saturday, July 27 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Arts Center. The workshop fee is $20 for Arts Center members and $30 for non-members. Please pre-register by calling the Arts Center at (518) 352-7715 or online at www.adirondackarts.org. All materials are included with the workshop fee.

This class is perfect for those interested in learning how to properly and creatively mat and frame their own artwork, without spending a fortune. Indian Lake artist, Al Pouch, will teach you how to cut a mat, assemble, and finish a pre-made frame using archival material. Pouch, a photographer and graphic artist, has been framing his own art - as well as artwork for colleges, professional offices, retail establishments, and lodging accommodations - for more than 30 years.

Please bring your own piece of flat artwork to be matted no larger than 12 x 16 inches. You will be provided with material to make a hinge mat, backing material, and hanging hardware for a frame. You may elect to bring your own frame to the class as well.