Maximize Your Social Security Benefits

A few key decisions can make a big difference in the amount of your Social Security benefit. Attend this hands-on workshop and learn strategies to get the most money from Social Security. Learn how to plan for taxes, health care and other costs during retirement, as well as how to wisely grow and protect your retirement income. This session will cover key Social Security benefit choices, such as individual and spousal options and help you understand simple steps to maximize your benefit.

Join us before you make the financial decision that may not be reversible.

Instructor: Frank Finch, Principal of Life Stages Financial Group, Advisor with Halliday Financial

