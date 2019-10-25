Fort Ticonderoga Maze by Moonlight

Discover fall fun of historic proportions at Fort Ticonderoga’s Maze by Moonlight Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26. Navigate through the six-acres of towering corn stalks at night! Visitors will find clues connected to Fort Ticonderoga’s story as they make their way through the maze in a blanket of darkness. Will Fort Ticonderoga’s unexplained and ghostly past find you in the maze? Bring your flashlight and find out!

The maze, with a NEW 2019 design is divided into two phases, giving guests the chance to gain confidence in the smaller maze before tackling the main maze. The average journey will take from twenty minutes for the first phase and up to an hour for the second phase.

**Included with General Admission ticket.