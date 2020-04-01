Middlebury Community Music Center Performance Salon

Congregational Church of Middlebury 2 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

On the 1st Wednesday of each month Music Center students of all ages and skill levels from a variety of studios gather in Unity Hall at the Congregational Church of Middlebury to perform their latest pieces they have been working on in their lessons. It's a supportive way to share their music with family, friends and other studios. Join us for a reception with light refreshments following the salon. Free and open to the public!

