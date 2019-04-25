MCP presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

× Expand Middlebury Community Players The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

A Musical Comedy Presented by the Middlebury Community Players

Thursday-Saturday, April 25-27 and May 2-4, at 8 pm

Sunday Matinees, April 28 and May 5, at 2 pm

$15 for Thursdays, April 25 and May 2 plus fees

$23 adults/$18 students with ID for all other shows plus fees

ASL Interpretation on April 28

Winner of two 2005 Tony Awards, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee puts audiences front and center at one of the quirkiest competitive events of the school year! Six awkward middle-school spellers try to keep their cool and win the bee while three well-intentioned adults run the show. Along the way, catchy songs and clever dialogue reveal the tweens’ personal stories and the unexpected, often hilarious challenges that stand between them and the trophy. This fast-paced, funny musical even brings the action right to the audience, with four volunteer spellers taking the stage at each performance…so no two shows are exactly the same.

Suitable for families; rated PG for mischievous behavior and a few bad words. All roles are performed by adult and young-adult actors.

ASL interpreters will be available for the Sunday, April 28th performance. Reserved seating. Visit www.middleburycommunityplayers.org

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented by special arrangement with Music Theater International, Inc., NY, NY. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.