Measure of the Stars
Charlotte Congregational Church 403 Church Hill Road, Charlotte, Vermont 05445
Social Band
As the natural world settles into dormancy, Social Band, Burlington’s lively band of singers, is singing about dreams. Social Band’s song and poetry selections will explore dreams in a variety of forms - visionary, aspirational, waking and sleeping, and more. Join Social Band as we lift our voices in song with our head in the clouds. Tickets in advance at https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com.