Measure of the Stars

College Street Congregational Church 265 College Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401

As the natural world settles into dormancy, Social Band, Burlington’s lively band of singers, is singing about dreams. Social Band’s song and poetry selections will explore dreams in a variety of forms - visionary, aspirational, waking and sleeping, and more. Join Social Band as we lift our voices in song with our head in the clouds. Tickets in advance at https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com.

College Street Congregational Church 265 College Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401
