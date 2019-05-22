The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host a Medicare 101 Seminar, presented by CDPHP on May 22nd at 6pm. Representatives from CDPHP will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have with regards to Medicare. This informational presentation will cover the Medicare basics including: What is Medicare; Different Parts of Medicare; Medicare enrollment process;Typical Costs; Prescription Drug Coverage and much more! This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended. For further information or to reserve space contact the library @ 518-668-2528.