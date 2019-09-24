Medicare Basics Workshop

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Tuesday, September 24, 6-8pm, $15

With so much media coverage and product literature bombarding your mailbox, knowledge is imperative in choosing your Medicare health plan. At this workshop, you will learn all about Medicare basics and all its parts, premiums and deductibles. You will learn how to evaluate and make an educated decision in choosing your Medicare plan every year with confidence. Also, do you know about — or do you qualify for — state prescription assistance or other available assistance programs? Join us to learn more!

You will be able to identify the differences between a Medicare Advantage Plan, a Medicare Supplement Plan and Part D Prescription Coverage.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu