Medicare Informational Meeting

You want a Medicare plan that will meet your needs, which can change from year to year. It’s wise to review your needs now so you can decide what kind of Medicare benefits you want in 2020. For example, are you taking any new prescription drugs? Do your doctors & hospitals still accept your plan? Do you have new health goals or challenges? Not only may your health care needs change, but Medicare plans change from year to year too. Thinking about your needs is a smart first step that may help you decide what kind of Medicare coverage is the best fit for you.

If you do not take action during annual enrollment, the coverage you currently have will automatically renew, even if it's no longer the best choice for your needs.