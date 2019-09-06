Capital City Concerts and the Friends of the Vermont State House present a new mini-series of consecutive Friday noon "Meditation concerts" on September 6, 13, and 20 in the Cedar Creek Room of the Vermont State House. The FREE concerts give listeners the opportunity to experience world-class performances in a reflective way through 30-minute meditations to live music. The performers will be Jennifer Hoult, harpist (September 6); Karen Kevra, flutist (September 13); and Emily Taubl, cellist (September 20) For more information: www.capitalcityconcerts.org.