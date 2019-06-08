Meet the Author at the Storybook Trail

The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation staff have placed a new book on the Storybook Trail. It is You’re Mine, Walker and All, by Kristina M. Parker and illustrated by Chad J. Rabideau. Come meet the author at the Cadyville Park Storybook Trail on June 8th from 11am-2pm.

You're Mine, Walker and All is the charming and informative story of a little boy who learns that his mother's disability is not about what she cannot do - but what she can do. Told through a conversation between KC and Mommy, this children's book with its whimsical illustrations will delight children and adults and at the same time teach a serious lesson about disabilities, perception, and optimism. Written by a woman who has cerebral palsy and who has refused to be defined by her disability, this book shows that a disability is a different ability. This book will appeal to parents with disabilities who want to share their story with their children, to parents of children with disabilities who want their children to see what is possible, and to parents and educators who want children to realize that being different is really okay.