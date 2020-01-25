Meet the Cardinals at Memorial Hall Gym in Plattsbugh.

The Clinton County Youth Bureau will present the “Meet the Cardinal Men’s and Women's Basketball Teams event on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Memorial Hall Gymnasium.

The Cardinal teams take on Oswego with the Women’s game at 2:00 pm and the Men's game at 4:00 pm.

Youth who wear their County Basketball team jersey will receive a free “Go Cards” Mega-Phone. There will be an autograph session held with the Women’s Team after the conclusion of their game.

Questions may be directed to the Clinton County Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750.