The Hyde Collection Member Opening

The Hyde Collection celebrates the exhibitions Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Print with a member-exclusive opening event. Learn more about the exhibitions, mingle with other art lovers, and enjoy light refreshments. RSVP to Chelsea at 518-792-1761, ext. 349, or csears@hydecollection.org. Not a member? No problem! Simply pay a $5 activity fee as well as Museum admission; if you decide to sign on as a member, both will be deducted off your membership fee.