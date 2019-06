On Friday, June 21, 5-7 pm Opening Reception, Members Art Show at Adirondack Art Association Gallery, 2748 Main Street, Essex NY. Free and open to the public. The Art Show continues until July 24. Featured artist is portrait painter Deborah Virella.

For more info, call 518-645-5655, email: adkartessex@gmail.com, website: adkartessex.com