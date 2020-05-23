Memorial Day Weekend at Fort Ti

Fort Ticonderoga Soldiers carry a cannon through the parade ground of Fort Ticonderoga.

Join Fort Ticonderoga to remember the service of the armed forces of the United Stated on the very grounds where so many American soldiers fought and sacrificed. Parade into Fort Ticonderoga behind the Fifes and Drums during a special program on Memorial Day and step back in time to meet the soldiers of the American Revolution. Experience all aspects of the life of the Continental Army soldier in 1777, from their weapons to their rations, and learn about what they believed would come from their sacrifice in the name of liberty. All weekend long, watch as these new soldiers in the Continental Army ply their civilian trades and help build this military outpost.

A full line-up of activities and programs will be offered throughout the weekend, including:

Guided expert tours of scenic grounds and key buildings. Different topics are featured, such as the Fort’s incredible history of iconic battles, the beautifully landscaped grounds of the King’s Garden, and more.

Demonstrations of historic trades, weaponry, and daily life activities. Watch and learn how soldiers lived every day. Domestic tasks range from tailoring to shoemaking to carpentry and beyond, and weaponry training and maintenance includes muskets, cannons, and more.

Special events like boat cruises and sightseeing tours. For additional fees, enjoy breathtaking views and epic stories atop Mount Defiance, or take a narrated boat tour aboard the Carillon while sailing the shores of Lake Champlain.

In addition to planned Memorial Day programming, the Fort has many other features and amenities for visitors of all ages. Personalize your visit by enjoying a picnic lunch on the grounds, shopping for unique souvenirs at the Museum Store, eating local fare at America’s Fort Café, hiking through the beautiful nature trails, visiting heritage breed animals, and exploring the 2000 acres of Fort Ticonderoga.

A 10% general admissions discount will be given to active duty military members with proof of service. *

*Memorial Day Weekend Celebration Special