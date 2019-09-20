Memory Cafe Scenic Boat Ride

Lake George Steamboat Company 57 Beach Road, Lake George, New York 12845

Join us for a scenic boat ride on Lake George and Memory Café, which provides a gathering place for friends with Alzheimer’s disease or other Dementia and their caregivers and families to relax and enjoy social events, refreshments, and entertainment.

RSVP is required by 9/13/19 for this FREE event. Boarding will begin at 11 AM for a 12 PM departure.

For more info or to RSVP, call Stacey Barcomb at (518) 832-4992.

Lake George Steamboat Company 57 Beach Road, Lake George, New York 12845
518-832-4992
