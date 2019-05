Gathering place for people with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia and their caregivers and families to enjoy social event, refreshments and entertainment. A initiative of the Center for Neurobehavioral Health. For more information, contact Madeline Weidner, 518-564-3363, mweid001@plattsburgh.edu or visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/about/centers/cnbh/index.html.