American Roots Music Show with Bob Stump and Tom White

A flyer made by the duo of Bob Stump (top) and Tom White (bottom).

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is excited to announce a returning performance by Bob Stump. He will be performing an American Roots Music Show with Tom White. The concert is on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for general admission, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Tickets are available to purchase on the Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org.

Bob Stump and Tom White will show their mastery on flat pick and finger style guitars, old time fiddling, the harmonica, five string banjos, the dobro, and other folk instruments. Bob Stump is an accomplished and well-known artist, musician, songwriter, and entertainer. His music, referred to as Americana, is a hybrid of sounds covering great guitar styles from the likes of Doc Watson, Big Bill Broonzy, Robert Johnson, Merle Travis and other greats. He combines this with his own high energy picking and storytelling.

Tom White is a master folk musician. Hailing from the Baltimore/DC area. He plays the fiddle, mandolin, banjo, mountain dulcimer, hammer dulcimer, penny whistle, and concertina, not to mention the guitar and other folk instruments. He is versed in musical styles including Old Timey, Bluegrass, Celtic, Jazz, Swing, and other genres.

Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available. The concert, which is part of the Arts Center's Weekend Series is sponsored, in part, by the Cloudsplitter Foundation. The Arts Center is located at 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake.