The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage 2019 Series presents Merriloons the Clown. Mary Ann Vicaro has been entertaining kids in the New Jersey and tri-state area for over 20 years. She brings smiles to children of all ages with balloon animals, magic shows, face painting and many more activities.

Tammy's Lunch Box from West Chazy will provide refreshments.

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage is located outside on the grounds of the Rouses Point Civic Center on 39 Lake Street. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. No alcohol, pets or smoking is permitted on the grounds of the Civic Center.