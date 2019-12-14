Merry KISSmas (A Holiday Food Drive Concert)

Raquette River Brewing 11 Balsam Street, Tupper Lake, New York 12986

Join us on Saturday, December 14th for a Holiday Food Drive Concert! The food drive will run from 11-9PM and all donations will go to our local food pantry. Sonic Boom (a KISS cover band) will be performing the entire “Alive” album starting at 5PM. For every donation we will be giving out raffle tickets and will announce the winner at the end of the show. We hope to see you there!

Info

Raquette River Brewing 11 Balsam Street, Tupper Lake, New York 12986
Fundraiser Events, Live Music Events
518-534-0007
